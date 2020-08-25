Amarillo City Council talks proposed tax rate increase to fund emergency responders, street repairs

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo City Council talked today about adding $8.30 to a city tax bill on $100,000 of taxable property value.
That would be the impact of the proposed $0.015 tax rate increase over the rate that would raise the same amount of money as this year’s rate.
According to city staff, it would raise almost $2 million.
That is enough to fund 24 police officers, two firetrucks and the repair of almost 30,000 potholes.
City taxes make up around 16 percent of a property owner’s total tax bill.
