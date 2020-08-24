United Family stores offer back-to-school immunizations as alternative to pediatrician visit

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The United Family of stores is offering back-to-school immunizations as an alternative choice to parents taking their children to visit a pediatrician.
“It’s been very difficult for kids to get into their pediatricians and that’s so important,” said Crockett Tidwell, clinical services manager for the United Family.
Tidwell also said the option may appeal to parents more apprehensive to venture to a doctor’s office amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
United Family management said by offering immunizations at their pharmacies, they are providing a safe and convenient environment for parents to take care of back-to-school immunizations and seasonal flu shots.
Pharmacists providing immunizations will wear N-95 masks as well as face shields, according to a statement.
Seasonal flu shots are available in addition to back-to-school immunizations, and are free through most health insurance providers.
Tidwell encouraged the public to receive the flu shot due to uncertainty surrounding how the flu and COVID-19 will interact.
“We don’t know what will happen when COVID meets flu, but it can’t be good,” he said. “We really need to protect, not only our kids, but also our health resources. We have to keep people out of the hospital.”
