Rescue organizations working to help over 90 dogs kept at Silverton house

SILVERTON, Texas (KFDA) - Over 90 dogs were found living at a home in Silverton.
“96 Oh my gosh,” said Tina Ensey, founder and executive director of SCAR, Second Chance Animal Rescue.
As with all other hoarding cases these rescue organizations have seen, they expected to encounter malnourished, poorly kept dogs.
However, they were shocked to see how well they were being kept given the number of dogs there were.
“The animals were in very good health, clean, he had rigged up an awesome watering system to keep the dogs watered. His wife would come out and pull the ticks out when the ticks got bad,” said Ensey. “Even though they tried to keep them under control.”
She says this case specifically is a result of the lack of spaying and neutering among pets in Amarillo. According to Ensey, the couple who had all the dogs started by taking in strays who many times reproduced until they were left with over 90 dogs.
“He mentioned to us that he was going through more than 21 bags of dog food in two weeks, and I can’t even imagine that,”said Ashleigh Jackman, a volunteer foster.
The dogs were all a mix of labs and German Shepherds, ranging from 6-week-old pups to the oldest one believed to 14-years-old.
Due to the number of dogs and the local rescue groups already full from the increase brought by the pandemic, most of the dogs from this case will be going to rescues in other states.
“There were several under 12 weeks old, so I ended up with 14 or 15 itty bitty babies. I think there were six or seven twelve-week-old and then two moms,” said Jackman. “One that was nursing, and then another one that we though was nursing but she was actually suffering from an infection in the uterus that female dogs can get when they are not spayed.”
Ensey’s rescue brought back about 25 this past weekend and will continue to make trips as more fosters become available, which is why they are stressing the need for temporary fosters.
The owner will keep a couple of the dogs, but it is uncertain how many at this time.
If you would like to help by fostering, volunteering or donating, you can reach the SCAR organization through their Facebook page.
