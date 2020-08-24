2 new COVID-19 cases reported in Curry County

By Kaitlin Johnson | August 24, 2020 at 5:02 PM CDT - Updated August 24 at 5:02 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - State health officials reported two new COVID-19 cases in Curry County today.

Including today’s new cases, there are now a total of 24,469 COVID-19 cases in New Mexico.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 747.

As of today, there are 68 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

11,668 people have been designated as recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

There are 922 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 640

Quay County: 60

Roosevelt County: 191

Union County: 31

There have been seven deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 3

Quay County: 1

Roosevelt County: 1

Union County: 2

There are 9,977 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 10

Briscoe County: 12

Carson County: 17

Castro County: 214

Childress County: 53

Collingsworth County: 15

Cottle County: 18

Dallam County: 206

Deaf Smith County: 897

Donley County: 52

Gray County: 249

Hall County: 16

Hansford County: 99

Hartley County: 107

Hemphill County: 47

Hutchinson County: 139

Lipscomb County: 23

Moore County: 1,103

Motley County: 6

Ochiltree County: 102

Oldham County: 14

Parmer County: 372

Potter County: 3,943

Randall County: 2,077

Roberts County: 7

Sherman County: 50

Swisher County: 88

Wheeler County: 41

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 8,813 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 7

Briscoe County: 10

Carson County: 14

Castro County: 186

Cottle County: 17

Childress County: 34

Collingsworth County: 10

Dallam County: 191

Deaf Smith County: 709

Donley County: 45

Gray County: 198

Hall County: 8

Hartley County: 89

Hansford County: 65

Hemphill County: 38

Hutchinson County: 117

Lipscomb County: 17

Motley County: 5

Moore County: 1,017

Ochiltree County: 86

Oldham County: 13

Parmer County: 319

Potter County: 3,659

Randall County: 1,802

Roberts County: 6

Sherman County: 39

Swisher County: 77

Wheeler County: 35

There have also been 157 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 4

Cottle County: 2

Dallam County: 3

Deaf Smith County: 19

Gray County: 5

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 2

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 4

Hutchinson County: 3

Ochiltree County: 2

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 14

Parmer County: 7

Potter County: 51

Randall County: 32

Swisher County: 2

There are 1,153 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 41

Cimarron County: 14

Texas County: 1,098

There have been 1,096 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,056

There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 7

