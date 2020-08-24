Interdenominational worship service to be held at Hodgetown

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Area religious organizations will come together for an interdenominational worship service at Hodgetown Stadium on Sunday.
The free service will take place at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 30.
This is the first public worship service to be held at Hodgetown.
Area religious organization Uniting As One is organizing the event. The group has held prayer services and other events in Amarillo throughout the summer.
United As One said free tickets may be reserved by contacting your church or St. John Baptist Church.
