Countdown To Kickoff: Hereford Whitefaces ready for 2020 district challenge

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In any other district, the Hereford Whitefaces would probably be a powerhouse squad. However, Head Coach Don DeLozier’s squad sit in a district with Dumas, Pampa and Canyon, and that just spells trouble.
“Well first of all, you have to be on your game every week,” DeLozier said. “You have to tip your hat to the coaches in this district because they’re always competitive. It doesn’t matter what the year brings. To win a district ball game is always a huge challenge. For us, we gotta be prepared know what we’re gonna do in our game-plan, and play as good as we can play.”
The Whitefaces finished last year 5-6 and 1-2 in district play. They took their lone district win against Canyon, but took loses against the Pampa Harvesters and the then undefeated Dumas Demons.
“Well our goal is to win a district championship and go as far as we can in the playoffs,” DeLozier said. “You know, a lot of growth has to come through the course of the yea and we got a group of kids that really wanna do that it seems like. So we’re excited about where we are and where we’re going.”
With just a week before the season begins on Friday, Hereford still isn’t forgetting about the fundamentals.
“I mean, lots of fundamentals, basic ball security number one, number two in the base offense, understanding where your read is every single snap. On the defensive side, lining up properly and tackle well, and when you get there, basic fundamentals,” DeLozier said.
The Hereford Whitefaces isn’t forgetting about their community though.
“Oh, I think we play hard and try to represent the community well. That’s one thing that’s really important to this football team. You’ve seen this new facility that they are building for us here. We’re extremely thankful to our community here for that and we wanna represent them in a way that they’re proud of us,” DeLozier said.
For the players, that pressure of keeping their community proud is something that builds week after week.
“I’m looking forward just to playing, last year, get to play with my friends one last time, try to just go to the playoffs if we can,” Hereford senior quarterback Nathanael Rimirez said. I’m just looking forward to playing and having a special moment to look back on.”
The Whitefaces kick off their 2020 campaign against the Borger Bulldogs at home on Friday.
