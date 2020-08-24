Colleges are asking students to screen their health before coming to class

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A new task can be added to a students daily morning routine before going to their college class.
This one though, is a little different than just brushing your teeth.
It involves checking an app to ensure everybody on campus’s safety.
“This is a new initiative for us,” said Media Director at Amarillo College, Sadie Newsome.
Due to COVID-19, schools like Amarillo College are taking extra precautions for students taking in-person classes.
They’ve teamed up with the company, Duet, to build an app that allows students to voluntarily share with the school any symptoms they might have before attending class.
According to faculty, the app is able to provide more information.
“The app is more than just a daily health questionnaire. It’s a two way communication where students and employees are able to provide us feedback on their health and we are able to provide them resources and information regarding health and safety across campus,” said Newsome.
Those resources are up to date educational videos and the best practices to stay healthy during the pandemic.
Some students feel safer going to class knowing others are doing these daily health screenings.
“Even if it is a little bit tedious and it takes some time out of my day, and it isn’t something I would have planned to do, if it makes other people comfortable and if it helps other people feel safe to come back to school and continue their education, then of course i would want to do that,” said a student at Amarillo College, Sarah Reihm.
Schools like the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center are giving students the availability to screen on campus.
“We have plenty of places and resources for them to do it here, but we’ve asked everybody, students, staff and faculty to do that at home before coming to campus,” said the Campus Business Operations Manager at TTUHSC, Cindy Veigel.
Veigel says there are stations throughout Amarillo’s tech campus where students can self-screen and get their temperature checked.
If students show positive symptoms on their screening, they should not attend school and reach out to faculty immediately.
There is currently no time table on when these daily screenings will end for students.
