City of Borger releases statement after internal review of complaints against Borger municipal judge

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Borger released a statement Monday after an internal review of the complaints against Borger Municipal Judge Anthony “Bud” Griffin.
The city says it completed the review of the internal complaints and determined the violations of the city’s employment policy were “sufficient to warrant separation of service.”
The statement says Griffin submitted his notice of retirement after consulting with his attorney.
The City of Borger says Griffin is eligible to retire since he has completed 20 or more years of service.
He will not return to active employment and will remain on administrative leave until his retirement becomes effective as of August 31, 2020.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.