Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee to host drive-thru school supply drive

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee is hosting a drive-thru school supply drive for children on Saturday.
Organizers said the event is open to anyone in need of school supplies for their children, and children must be present to receive donations.
The drive will be 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Black Historical Culture Center at 910 North Hayden Street.
The committee is partnering with the center and Shi Lee’s BBQ & Soul Food to host the event.
Those interested in donating supplies are asked to drop off donations at the center or Shi Lee’s at 1213 SW 3rd Avenue.
