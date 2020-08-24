Ascension Academy confirms positive COVID-19 cases and possible exposure on campus

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Ascension Academy has confirmed positive COVID-19 cases and possible exposure on its campus, according to a news release.
The school says the exposure risk is minimal due to the school’s reopening protocols that mandate that everyone at the school wears a mask, practices social distancing and sanitizes their hands as they enter classrooms.
Parents were informed of the cases on Friday, August 21.
Athletics and off-campus lunches have been suspended for the week of August 24.
The Amarillo Public Health Department and Ascension administration will be contact tracing this week.
The campus was deep cleaned and sanitized over the weekend, and students are screened for symptoms every morning before their first period classes.
The students who have tested positive are under quarantine.
Ascension Academy says the school will continue to follow its reopening plan protocols.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.