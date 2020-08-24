APD: Man found dead after Sunday shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police said a man is dead after a shooting in south Amarillo on Sunday.
Officers were dispatched at 8:14 p.m. on reports of a shooter at an apartment complex near the intersection of SW 51st Avenue and Western Street.
Upon arrival, police found a man matching the description of the shooting suspect but no one with injuries at the apartment complex.
Police gathered information about a possible victim at another location.
Officials said 28-year-old Thomas Bernard Grensberg was found dead at a nearby home near Southwest 57th Avenue and Chisholm Trail.
After witness interviews, police arrested 44-year-old Winton Wayne Dalton.
He was booked into the Randall County Jail for two counts aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to officials.
The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is continuing the investigation and further charges are pending, according to a statement.
