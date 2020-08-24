APD: Man found dead after Sunday shooting

Winton Wayne Dalton, arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (Source: Randall County Jail)
By Bailie Myers | August 24, 2020 at 10:12 AM CDT - Updated August 24 at 10:23 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police said a man is dead after a shooting in south Amarillo on Sunday.

Officers were dispatched at 8:14 p.m. on reports of a shooter at an apartment complex near the intersection of SW 51st Avenue and Western Street.

Upon arrival, police found a man matching the description of the shooting suspect but no one with injuries at the apartment complex.

Police gathered information about a possible victim at another location.

Officials said 28-year-old Thomas Bernard Grensberg was found dead at a nearby home near Southwest 57th Avenue and Chisholm Trail.

After witness interviews, police arrested 44-year-old Winton Wayne Dalton.

He was booked into the Randall County Jail for two counts aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to officials.

The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is continuing the investigation and further charges are pending, according to a statement.

