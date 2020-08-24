Amarillo COVID-19 report for August 24 shows 50 new cases, 72 recoveries, 2 more deaths

By Kaitlin Johnson | August 24, 2020 at 1:49 PM CDT - Updated August 24 at 1:49 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 476 active COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.

The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties.

Today’s report shows 50 new cases, 72 recoveries and two deaths.

The report shows two new deaths in Randall County.

There are a total of 3,943 cases in Potter County and 2,077 in Randall County.

5,461 people have recovered and 83 have died.

There are 206 pending tests.

There are 9,966 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 10

Briscoe County: 12

Carson County: 17

Castro County: 214

Childress County: 53

Collingsworth County: 15

Cottle County: 18

Dallam County: 205

Deaf Smith County: 888

Donley County: 52

Gray County: 249

Hall County: 16

Hansford County: 99

Hartley County: 106

Hemphill County: 47

Hutchinson County: 139

Lipscomb County: 23

Moore County: 1,103

Motley County: 6

Ochiltree County: 102

Oldham County: 14

Parmer County: 372

Potter County: 3,943

Randall County: 2,077

Roberts County: 7

Sherman County: 50

Swisher County: 88

Wheeler County: 41

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 8,810 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 7

Briscoe County: 10

Carson County: 14

Castro County: 186

Cottle County: 17

Childress County: 34

Collingsworth County: 10

Dallam County: 188

Deaf Smith County: 709

Donley County: 45

Gray County: 198

Hall County: 8

Hartley County: 89

Hansford County: 65

Hemphill County: 38

Hutchinson County: 117

Lipscomb County: 17

Motley County: 5

Moore County: 1,017

Ochiltree County: 86

Oldham County: 13

Parmer County: 319

Potter County: 3,659

Randall County: 1,802

Roberts County: 6

Sherman County: 39

Swisher County: 77

Wheeler County: 35

There have also been 157 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 4

Cottle County: 2

Dallam County: 3

Deaf Smith County: 19

Gray County: 5

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 2

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 4

Hutchinson County: 3

Ochiltree County: 2

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 14

Parmer County: 7

Potter County: 51

Randall County: 32

Swisher County: 2

There are 1,153 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 41

Cimarron County: 14

Texas County: 1,098

There have been 1,096 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,056

There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 7

There are 920 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 638

Quay County: 60

Roosevelt County: 191

Union County: 31

There have been seven deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 3

Quay County: 1

Roosevelt County: 1

Union County: 2

