Amarillo COVID-19 report for August 24 shows 50 new cases, 72 recoveries, 2 more deaths

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 476 active COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.
The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties.
Today’s report shows 50 new cases, 72 recoveries and two deaths.
The report shows two new deaths in Randall County.
There are a total of 3,943 cases in Potter County and 2,077 in Randall County.
5,461 people have recovered and 83 have died.
There are 206 pending tests.
There are 9,966 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 10
Briscoe County: 12
Carson County: 17
Castro County: 214
Childress County: 53
Collingsworth County: 15
Cottle County: 18
Dallam County: 205
Deaf Smith County: 888
Donley County: 52
Gray County: 249
Hall County: 16
Hansford County: 99
Hartley County: 106
Hemphill County: 47
Hutchinson County: 139
Lipscomb County: 23
Moore County: 1,103
Motley County: 6
Ochiltree County: 102
Oldham County: 14
Parmer County: 372
Potter County: 3,943
Randall County: 2,077
Roberts County: 7
Sherman County: 50
Swisher County: 88
Wheeler County: 41
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 8,810 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 7
Briscoe County: 10
Carson County: 14
Castro County: 186
Cottle County: 17
Childress County: 34
Collingsworth County: 10
Dallam County: 188
Deaf Smith County: 709
Donley County: 45
Gray County: 198
Hall County: 8
Hartley County: 89
Hansford County: 65
Hemphill County: 38
Hutchinson County: 117
Lipscomb County: 17
Motley County: 5
Moore County: 1,017
Ochiltree County: 86
Oldham County: 13
Parmer County: 319
Potter County: 3,659
Randall County: 1,802
Roberts County: 6
Sherman County: 39
Swisher County: 77
Wheeler County: 35
There have also been 157 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 4
Cottle County: 2
Dallam County: 3
Deaf Smith County: 19
Gray County: 5
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 2
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 4
Hutchinson County: 3
Ochiltree County: 2
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 14
Parmer County: 7
Potter County: 51
Randall County: 32
Swisher County: 2
There are 1,153 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 41
Cimarron County: 14
Texas County: 1,098
There have been 1,096 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,056
There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 7
There are 920 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 638
Quay County: 60
Roosevelt County: 191
Union County: 31
There have been seven deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 3
Quay County: 1
Roosevelt County: 1
Union County: 2
