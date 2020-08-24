AEDC votes to offer up to $300,000 for Affiliated Foods water bottling business

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo company that struggled to get bottled water to stores early in the pandemic may turn out to be an economic development opportunity.
The board of the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation voted today to offer incentives of up to $300,000 for an Affiliated Foods offshoot creating for a bottling business.
The board will also recommend governments offer tax abatement.
The group’s president and CEO Kevin Carter said the recommendations will now go to the city council for approval.
He said Affiliated plans spending $7.5 million to a building near the bridge that connects to North Hughes and South Adams streets.
