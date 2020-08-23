Warm Monday

It has been a warm day with temperatures in the 90s. Tonight looks mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 60s. We MAY see a stray thunderstorm mainly West overnight & into Monday morning. Monday looks quite warm with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Expect mostly sunny skies and light SW winds.
Moisture chances look rather limited through the week. Storm chances look to briefly return over next weekend. Also watching the possibility of pulling a little tropical moisture into the mix. As of right now, it looks like most of the tropical moisture will stay East of our area.