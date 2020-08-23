Area COVID-19 report for Sunday, August 23

By KFDA Digital Staff | August 23, 2020 at 4:35 PM CDT - Updated August 23 at 4:35 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Eastern New Mexico has had a total of 927 confirmed COVID-19 cases across the area.

Cumulative case totals include Curry County 636, Quay County 67, Roosevelt County 193, Union County 31.

The Oklahoma panhandle has had a total of 1,153 confirmed COVID-19 cases across the area.

Cumulative case totals include Beaver County 41, Cimarron County 14, Texas County 1,098.

There are now 500 active cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area.

Friday’s report shows 59 new cases and 66 recoveries. The city does not release a report over the weekend.

There are a total of 3,928 cases in Potter County and 2,042 cases in Randall County.

5,389 people have recovered and 81 have died.

There are 222 pending tests.

Today is Sunday, August 23, 2020. The Amarillo area is operating at Coronavirus (COVID-19) Level Orange: Extreme...

There are 9,900 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 10

Briscoe County: 12

Carson County: 17

Castro County: 214

Childress County: 53

Collingsworth County: 15

Cottle County: 18

Dallam County: 205

Deaf Smith County: 888

Donley County: 52

Gray County: 249

Hall County: 16

Hansford County: 99

Hartley County: 106

Hemphill County: 47

Hutchinson County: 139

Lipscomb County: 23

Moore County: 1,103

Motley County: 6

Ochiltree County: 102

Oldham County: 14

Parmer County: 372

Potter County: 3,928

Randall County: 2,042

Roberts County: 7

Sherman County: 50

Swisher County: 88

Wheeler County: 43

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 8,738 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 7

Briscoe County: 10

Carson County: 14

Castro County: 186

Cottle County: 17

Childress County: 34

Collingsworth County: 10

Dallam County: 188

Deaf Smith County: 709

Donley County: 45

Gray County: 198

Hall County: 8

Hartley County: 89

Hansford County: 65

Hemphill County: 38

Hutchinson County: 117

Lipscomb County: 17

Motley County: 5

Moore County: 1,017

Ochiltree County: 86

Oldham County: 13

Parmer County: 319

Potter County: 3,632

Randall County: 1,757

Roberts County: 6

Sherman County: 39

Swisher County: 77

Wheeler County: 36

There have also been 155 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 4

Cottle County: 2

Dallam County: 3

Deaf Smith County: 19

Gray County: 5

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 2

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 4

Hutchinson County: 3

Ochiltree County: 2

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 14

Parmer County: 7

Potter County: 51

Randall County: 30

Swisher County: 2

There are 1,153 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 41

Cimarron County: 14

Texas County: 1,098

There have been 1,096 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,056

There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 7

There are 924 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 636

Quay County: 67

Roosevelt County: 193

Union County: 31

There have been seven deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 3

Quay County: 1

Roosevelt County: 1

Union County: 2

