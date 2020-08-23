Area COVID-19 report for Sunday, August 23

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Eastern New Mexico has had a total of 927 confirmed COVID-19 cases across the area.
Cumulative case totals include Curry County 636, Quay County 67, Roosevelt County 193, Union County 31.
The Oklahoma panhandle has had a total of 1,153 confirmed COVID-19 cases across the area.
Cumulative case totals include Beaver County 41, Cimarron County 14, Texas County 1,098.
There are now 500 active cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area.
Friday’s report shows 59 new cases and 66 recoveries. The city does not release a report over the weekend.
There are a total of 3,928 cases in Potter County and 2,042 cases in Randall County.
5,389 people have recovered and 81 have died.
There are 222 pending tests.
There are 9,900 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 10
Briscoe County: 12
Carson County: 17
Castro County: 214
Childress County: 53
Collingsworth County: 15
Cottle County: 18
Dallam County: 205
Deaf Smith County: 888
Donley County: 52
Gray County: 249
Hall County: 16
Hansford County: 99
Hartley County: 106
Hemphill County: 47
Hutchinson County: 139
Lipscomb County: 23
Moore County: 1,103
Motley County: 6
Ochiltree County: 102
Oldham County: 14
Parmer County: 372
Potter County: 3,928
Randall County: 2,042
Roberts County: 7
Sherman County: 50
Swisher County: 88
Wheeler County: 43
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 8,738 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 7
Briscoe County: 10
Carson County: 14
Castro County: 186
Cottle County: 17
Childress County: 34
Collingsworth County: 10
Dallam County: 188
Deaf Smith County: 709
Donley County: 45
Gray County: 198
Hall County: 8
Hartley County: 89
Hansford County: 65
Hemphill County: 38
Hutchinson County: 117
Lipscomb County: 17
Motley County: 5
Moore County: 1,017
Ochiltree County: 86
Oldham County: 13
Parmer County: 319
Potter County: 3,632
Randall County: 1,757
Roberts County: 6
Sherman County: 39
Swisher County: 77
Wheeler County: 36
There have also been 155 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 4
Cottle County: 2
Dallam County: 3
Deaf Smith County: 19
Gray County: 5
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 2
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 4
Hutchinson County: 3
Ochiltree County: 2
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 14
Parmer County: 7
Potter County: 51
Randall County: 30
Swisher County: 2
There are 1,153 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 41
Cimarron County: 14
Texas County: 1,098
There have been 1,096 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,056
There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 7
There are 924 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 636
Quay County: 67
Roosevelt County: 193
Union County: 31
There have been seven deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 3
Quay County: 1
Roosevelt County: 1
Union County: 2
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.