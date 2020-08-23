Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have a few new lane closures this coming week.
Monday Aug. 24, the right lane of State Loop (SL) 335 westbound will be closed between Irwin Road and US 87 for rut repair.
Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 25 and 26, crews will be working in front of Tyson Foods on the shoulder of FM 1912 (Masterson Road) reshaping the ditch.
Expect various lane closures along the I-27 frontage roads from Western Street to 26th Avenue to clean and service sidewalks and drains.
On I-27, watch for left lane closures in both directions for maintenance of drains and the center median.
All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.
Source: Texas Department of Transportation
