1 dead, 2 sent to hospital after accident on Tascosa Road

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A wreck north of Amarillo has left one person dead.
Around 1:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon Venkata Devulapalli, 46, of Amarillo was driving a SUV and making an u-turn on RM 1061/Tascosa Road, when a Peterbilt truck tractor towing a semi-trailer hit the SUV.
The driver of the SUV died on the scene. A 17 year old and 10 year old passenger in the SUV were transported to Northwest Texas Hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the semi was not injured.
The accident shut down Tascosa Road for several hours and remains under investigation.