Area COVID-19 report for Saturday, August 22

By KFDA Digital Staff | August 22, 2020 at 5:06 PM CDT - Updated August 22 at 5:09 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 500 active cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area.

Friday’s report shows 59 new cases and 66 recoveries. The city does not release a report over the weekend.

There are a total of 3,928 cases in Potter County and 2,042 cases in Randall County.

5,389 people have recovered and 81 have died.

There are 222 pending tests.

Today is Saturday, August 22, 2020. The Amarillo area is operating at Coronavirus (COVID-19) Level Orange: Extreme...

There are 9,912 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 19

Briscoe County: 12

Carson County: 17

Castro County: 214

Childress County: 53

Collingsworth County: 15

Cottle County: 18

Dallam County: 205

Deaf Smith County: 888

Donley County: 52

Gray County: 249

Hall County: 16

Hansford County: 99

Hartley County: 106

Hemphill County: 47

Hutchinson County: 139

Lipscomb County: 23

Moore County: 1,103

Motley County: 6

Ochiltree County: 102

Oldham County: 14

Parmer County: 3672

Potter County: 3,928

Randall County: 2,042

Roberts County: 7

Sherman County: 50

Swisher County: 88

Wheeler County: 43

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 8,527 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 5

Briscoe County: 10

Carson County: 12

Castro County: 155

Cottle County: 17

Childress County: 28

Collingsworth County: 7

Dallam County: 188

Deaf Smith County: 709

Donley County: 41

Gray County: 173

Hall County: 6

Hartley County: 89

Hansford County: 44

Hemphill County: 37

Hutchinson County: 102

Lipscomb County: 14

Motley County: 4

Moore County: 977

Ochiltree County: 76

Oldham County: 10

Parmer County: 290

Potter County: 3,632

Randall County: 1,757

Roberts County: 6

Sherman County: 36

Swisher County: 66

Wheeler County: 36

There have also been 155 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 4

Cottle County: 2

Dallam County: 3

Deaf Smith County: 19

Gray County: 5

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 2

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 4

Hutchinson County: 3

Ochiltree County: 2

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 14

Parmer County: 7

Potter County: 51

Randall County: 30

Swisher County: 2

There are 1,152 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 41

Cimarron County: 14

Texas County: 1,097

There have been 1,096 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,056

There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 7

There are 924 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 635

Quay County: 67

Roosevelt County: 193

Union County: 31

There have been seven deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 3

Quay County: 1

Roosevelt County: 1

Union County: 2

