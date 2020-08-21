WTAMU to bring back football in the Fall

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Just weeks after the Lone Star Conference postponed the Fall 2020 football season, WTAMU announced that college football will be happening this fall.
The announcement came after a Council of Presidents meeting.
WTAMU President Dr. Walter Wendler and Head Coach Hunter Hughes spoke with NewsChannel 10 this afternoon about the announcement.
Although football will return to Buffalo Stadium this Fall, college soccer and volleyball will now be played in the Spring.
It was just on August 7 that the LSC announced the official postponement of all Fall sports with the exception of cross country.
However, a silver lining in the decision was that Fall programs such as football, soccer, volleyball and basketball were still able to practice under applicable NCAA Division II rules.
Practices were delayed until at least August 24, as sports such as cross country, golf and tennis may not have started until the week prior to September 21.
