TAMUS regents approve $6.5 million project to bring WT nursing program to Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas A&M University System gave final approval Thursday for a construction project to move West Texas A&M’s baccalaureate program in nursing to Amarillo.
The approval allows a $6.5 million construction project to take place downtown, as the existing Amarillo campus, the Harrington Academic Hall at 8th Avenue and South Tyler Street, is renovated to accommodate the nursing program.
“This facility coming to fruition is one more big step in the College of Nursing and Health Sciences’ never-ending pursuit of excellence in education and in providing primary and preventative health services to citizens in our region,” said Dr. J Dirk Nelson, dean of the College of Nursing and Health Sciences.
When construction is complete, 250 undergraduate students and 20 nursing faculty and staff will move from Canyon to the remodeled campus in Amarillo.
To expand the nursing program, school officials said they ultimately needed more space.
The project will include a remodel of approximately 25,000 square feet in the Harrington Hall into faculty and administrative offices, preceptorial and simulation debriefing rooms, nursing skills laboratories, high-fidelity simulation laboratories and an assessment center.
School officials said construction is expected to begin in November and should be complete by September 2021.
