Sunray family to bury unborn child after crash involving drunk driver

SUNRAY, Texas (KFDA) - A Sunray family will bury their unborn child tomorrow after the mother was in a car crash involving a drunk driver.
Ronna Mayfield was on her way to pick up her kids from child care when a person driving a pickup truck crashed into her head-on.
She says she remembers yelling for what felt like hours until three men came to help her.
“I remember the glass breaking, the car, the metal of the hood of the car coming at me,” she said. “The dash was completely in my lap.”
She was then taken in an ambulance to a helicopter and airlifted to Northwest Texas Hospital.
At the time of the crash, her baby, named Laikken Frances Mayfield, still had a pulse.
Once the doctor at the hospital examined her, he told her and her husband that was no longer the case.
She delivered her baby like she did with her other three kids and says she held her for six hours until the funeral director came to get her.
“Our baby didn’t deserve this, and I am ready to get to recognize how perfect she was and how much of a blessing she was going to be for our family,” said Mayfield.
Mayfield says she is at peace with knowing her daughter is in heaven.
“After my wreck, I didn’t know who she would be okay if she had survived because I had been coughing up blood,” she said. “Because after the impact, I had been coughing up blood, and the air bag was in my chest and my stomach, so I just didn’t now who she would be okay. But after he told us that she was gone, I knew she was safe.”
Mayfield, who is a teacher, says she has been relying on her school and church family in these moments. Due to her lengthy hospital stay and several doctors appointments, her daughters are currently staying with church friends. She says they have been extremely strong taking the news.
“It is going to take some time for mama to be mama again,” said Mayfield.
The driver was arrested for intoxicated assault causing serious bodily injury.
However, the case now goes to the district attorney, who will decide if the man is charged for the death of the baby.
An Amarillo lawyer says these cases are difficult and explained the legalities of bringing up the charges in this case.
“It is not like you have the intent, like you do with murder or capital murder, and that is what led to exclude unborn babies from being included in the the definition of another under the intoxication penal code,” said Ryan Brown, with Blackburn & Brown, LLP.
He says the district attorney has three different definitions of what the baby could be categorized as. Each option can change the length of the sentence.
You can donate to help the Mayfield family here.
