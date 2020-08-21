Potter County Detention Center finds ways of keeping COVID-19 out of the facility

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - With over 500 inmates, the Potter County Detention Center must make sure each one of those is not exposed to the virus.
“Applying social distancing principles in a jail setting can be quite challenging,” said Scott Giles, captain and jail administrator at the Potter County Detention Center.
Keeping each inmate safe starts with protecting the new ones entering the facility.
“We’ve actually came up with a good plan to separate new inmates in the facility from inmates who have been here for a while,” said Giles.
The plan starts by testing new inmates for COVID-19 symptoms before they get into the building.
If an inmate passes the screening, they will go into a quarantine cell with seven other new inmates.
“As soon as that last inmate fills up that cell, we’ll lock that cell down for a 14 day quarantine and we will monitor their health,” said Giles.
Staff monitors each inmate for any COVID red flags by going into the cell daily and checking a live camera feed.
They look for extensive coughing, rising temperatures and alarming answers to daily health questionnaires.
“If we see anything like that, we call medical, medical evaluates and assesses, and if we feel like that person needs to be removed from that cell and placed back in medical, we do it immediately,” said Steven White, lieutenant with the jail operations at the Potter County Detention Center.
After they are checked by the medical team, they go into an isolated cell with independent air flow.
During the pandemic, they haven’t had to take these steps often, as only one inmate has tested positive the past four months.
“We’re trying our best to protect the guys that we have, they’re in our care, our custody, and we got to make sure that they’re not gonna get it,” said White.
