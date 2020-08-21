Police hosting golf tournament to benefit Los Barrios de Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are hosting a golf tournament to benefit an area children’s organization this Sunday.
The Swing Fore A Cause tournament will take place at 2:00 p.m. at Palo Duro Creek Golf Course in Canyon on Sunday.
Organizers said proceeds from the event will go to Los Barrios de Amarillo, an organization promoting higher education and career opportunities for local youth.
This is the fourth year officers from APD’s Neighborhood Police Officers Unit have hosted the golf tournament as a way to support the neighborhoods they serve.
The NPO Unit focuses on building relationships in neighborhoods through Amarillo by helping reduce crime and fear associated with crime.
Officers assigned to the unit are specially trained and practice “innovative and proactive” problem-solving and crime prevention, according to APD.
For more information, visit swingforacause.com.
