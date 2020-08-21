No break for Texas Panhandle cafeteria employees working to keep kids fed

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - The cafeteria staff at Borger ISD went into spring break not expecting to have their jobs turned upside down when they returned a week later.
Working through summer and into the school year, faculty says they never missed a beat.
“It’s just really special to be out here and making sure that my kids are fed. I get to see their smiling faces normally and now I’m not getting to and so you know they’re coming out here and I’m just being my goofy self and just having a blast, serving my kids,” said Garon Newton, school cook at Highland Park ISD back on March 24, 2020.
That was the attitude of area cafeteria workers back in March.
After working through the summer into the school year, employees still have the same attitude.
“They never missed a beat. No one ever said ‘Oh I don’t want to do this,’ because they new they were here for the kids,” said Joy Howard, child nutrition director, Borger ISD.
Up until the start of school, Borger ISD cafeteria workers were providing meals for anyone under the age of 18 in Hutchinson County.
“Some of the households were hit pretty hard and so we felt like it was really important that we were meeting that need and helping them have meals,” said Howard.
Howard says the pandemic and it’s impact took her and her staff by surprise.
“Everybody left the Friday before spring break thinking we were going to have a week off and during the week, things started rolling and so when we came back we hit the floor running on Monday morning ready to serve meals,” said Howard.
Even though Borger ISD cafeteria workers would not have changed getting the chance to feed their students during a time like this, it doesn't mean it was an easy task.
“There were days it was pretty chilly and there were days that it was well in the 100′s when they were standing out there passing out meals,” said Howard.
Typically Borger ISD has a summer feeding program, but this summer, providing sack lunches was much more challenging due to having to package them and then move them out to the curb for pick-up.
