8 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Eastern New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - State health officials reported eight new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico today.
Today’s report shows three new cases in Curry County, two in Quay County and three in Roosevelt County.
One case in Curry County was identified as a duplicate and removed from the count.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 739.
Including today’s cases, there have now been 24,095 cases confirmed in New Mexico.
As of today, there are 65 people hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
11,312 cases have been designated as recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
There are 900 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 621
Quay County: 60
Roosevelt County: 188
Union County: 31
There have been seven deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 3
Quay County: 1
Roosevelt County: 1
Union County: 2
There are 9,837 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 8
Briscoe County: 12
Carson County: 17
Castro County: 209
Childress County: 53
Collingsworth County: 13
Cottle County: 18
Dallam County: 205
Deaf Smith County: 888
Donley County: 49
Gray County: 243
Hall County: 14
Hansford County: 93
Hartley County: 106
Hemphill County: 45
Hutchinson County: 133
Lipscomb County: 22
Moore County: 1,082
Motley County: 6
Ochiltree County: 100
Oldham County: 14
Parmer County: 360
Potter County: 3,928
Randall County: 2,042
Roberts County: 7
Sherman County: 44
Swisher County: 83
Wheeler County: 43
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 8,527 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 5
Briscoe County: 10
Carson County: 12
Castro County: 155
Cottle County: 17
Childress County: 28
Collingsworth County: 7
Dallam County: 188
Deaf Smith County: 709
Donley County: 41
Gray County: 173
Hall County: 6
Hartley County: 89
Hansford County: 44
Hemphill County: 37
Hutchinson County: 102
Lipscomb County: 14
Motley County: 4
Moore County: 977
Ochiltree County: 76
Oldham County: 10
Parmer County: 290
Potter County: 3,632
Randall County: 1,757
Roberts County: 6
Sherman County: 36
Swisher County: 66
Wheeler County: 36
There have also been 155 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 4
Cottle County: 2
Dallam County: 3
Deaf Smith County: 19
Gray County: 5
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 2
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 4
Hutchinson County: 3
Ochiltree County: 2
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 14
Parmer County: 7
Potter County: 51
Randall County: 30
Swisher County: 2
There are 1,136 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 41
Cimarron County: 14
Texas County: 1,081
There have been 1,096 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,056
There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 7
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.