8 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Eastern New Mexico

By Kaitlin Johnson | August 21, 2020 at 5:01 PM CDT - Updated August 21 at 5:01 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - State health officials reported eight new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico today.

Today’s report shows three new cases in Curry County, two in Quay County and three in Roosevelt County.

One case in Curry County was identified as a duplicate and removed from the count.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 739.

Including today’s cases, there have now been 24,095 cases confirmed in New Mexico.

As of today, there are 65 people hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

11,312 cases have been designated as recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

There are 900 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 621

Quay County: 60

Roosevelt County: 188

Union County: 31

There have been seven deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 3

Quay County: 1

Roosevelt County: 1

Union County: 2

There are 9,837 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 8

Briscoe County: 12

Carson County: 17

Castro County: 209

Childress County: 53

Collingsworth County: 13

Cottle County: 18

Dallam County: 205

Deaf Smith County: 888

Donley County: 49

Gray County: 243

Hall County: 14

Hansford County: 93

Hartley County: 106

Hemphill County: 45

Hutchinson County: 133

Lipscomb County: 22

Moore County: 1,082

Motley County: 6

Ochiltree County: 100

Oldham County: 14

Parmer County: 360

Potter County: 3,928

Randall County: 2,042

Roberts County: 7

Sherman County: 44

Swisher County: 83

Wheeler County: 43

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 8,527 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 5

Briscoe County: 10

Carson County: 12

Castro County: 155

Cottle County: 17

Childress County: 28

Collingsworth County: 7

Dallam County: 188

Deaf Smith County: 709

Donley County: 41

Gray County: 173

Hall County: 6

Hartley County: 89

Hansford County: 44

Hemphill County: 37

Hutchinson County: 102

Lipscomb County: 14

Motley County: 4

Moore County: 977

Ochiltree County: 76

Oldham County: 10

Parmer County: 290

Potter County: 3,632

Randall County: 1,757

Roberts County: 6

Sherman County: 36

Swisher County: 66

Wheeler County: 36

There have also been 155 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 4

Cottle County: 2

Dallam County: 3

Deaf Smith County: 19

Gray County: 5

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 2

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 4

Hutchinson County: 3

Ochiltree County: 2

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 14

Parmer County: 7

Potter County: 51

Randall County: 30

Swisher County: 2

There are 1,136 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 41

Cimarron County: 14

Texas County: 1,081

There have been 1,096 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,056

There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 7

