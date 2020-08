Storms just barely reached into our area yesterday evening, mainly hitting eastern New Mexico, then slowly dying as they arrived in the panhandle. We’re expecting a similar set up for today, with chances of rain coming from the northwest, moving south east. up until that point, we’ll see mostly sunny skies with a high of about 95 degrees with winds out of the south to south east. Subtract the rain chances, and you’ve got our forecast for the next 7 days.