Gray County reports 3 new cases of COVID-19, 52 recoveries

By Bailie Myers | August 21, 2020 at 2:00 PM CDT - Updated August 21 at 2:00 PM

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Gray County reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported the new cases to the City of Pampa and Gray County today.

This brings the total number of cases in the county to 251.

Today’s report shows 52 new recoveries and no new deaths.

There are a total of 21 active cases in Gray County.

225 people have recovered and five have died.

There are 9,824 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 8

Briscoe County: 12

Carson County: 17

Castro County: 209

Childress County: 53

Collingsworth County: 13

Cottle County: 18

Dallam County: 203

Deaf Smith County: 869

Donley County: 49

Gray County: 251

Hall County: 14

Hansford County: 93

Hartley County: 106

Hemphill County: 45

Hutchinson County: 133

Lipscomb County: 22

Moore County: 1,082

Motley County: 6

Ochiltree County: 100

Oldham County: 14

Parmer County: 360

Potter County: 3,928

Randall County: 2,042

Roberts County: 7

Sherman County: 44

Swisher County: 83

Wheeler County: 43

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 8,579 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 5

Briscoe County: 10

Carson County: 12

Castro County: 155

Cottle County: 17

Childress County: 28

Collingsworth County: 7

Dallam County: 188

Deaf Smith County: 709

Donley County: 41

Gray County: 225

Hall County: 6

Hartley County: 89

Hansford County: 44

Hemphill County: 37

Hutchinson County: 102

Lipscomb County: 14

Motley County: 4

Moore County: 977

Ochiltree County: 76

Oldham County: 10

Parmer County: 290

Potter County: 3,632

Randall County: 1,757

Roberts County: 6

Sherman County: 36

Swisher County: 66

Wheeler County: 36

There have also been 155 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 4

Cottle County: 2

Dallam County: 3

Deaf Smith County: 19

Gray County: 5

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 2

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 4

Hutchinson County: 3

Ochiltree County: 2

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 14

Parmer County: 7

Potter County: 51

Randall County: 30

Swisher County: 2

There are 1,136 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 41

Cimarron County: 14

Texas County: 1,081

There have been 1,096 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,056

There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 7

There are 893 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 619

Quay County: 58

Roosevelt County: 185

Union County: 31

There have been seven deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 3

Quay County: 1

Roosevelt County: 1

Union County: 2

