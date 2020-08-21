Gray County reports 3 new cases of COVID-19, 52 recoveries

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Gray County reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported the new cases to the City of Pampa and Gray County today.
This brings the total number of cases in the county to 251.
Today’s report shows 52 new recoveries and no new deaths.
There are a total of 21 active cases in Gray County.
225 people have recovered and five have died.
There are 9,824 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 8
Briscoe County: 12
Carson County: 17
Castro County: 209
Childress County: 53
Collingsworth County: 13
Cottle County: 18
Dallam County: 203
Deaf Smith County: 869
Donley County: 49
Gray County: 251
Hall County: 14
Hansford County: 93
Hartley County: 106
Hemphill County: 45
Hutchinson County: 133
Lipscomb County: 22
Moore County: 1,082
Motley County: 6
Ochiltree County: 100
Oldham County: 14
Parmer County: 360
Potter County: 3,928
Randall County: 2,042
Roberts County: 7
Sherman County: 44
Swisher County: 83
Wheeler County: 43
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 8,579 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 5
Briscoe County: 10
Carson County: 12
Castro County: 155
Cottle County: 17
Childress County: 28
Collingsworth County: 7
Dallam County: 188
Deaf Smith County: 709
Donley County: 41
Gray County: 225
Hall County: 6
Hartley County: 89
Hansford County: 44
Hemphill County: 37
Hutchinson County: 102
Lipscomb County: 14
Motley County: 4
Moore County: 977
Ochiltree County: 76
Oldham County: 10
Parmer County: 290
Potter County: 3,632
Randall County: 1,757
Roberts County: 6
Sherman County: 36
Swisher County: 66
Wheeler County: 36
There have also been 155 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 4
Cottle County: 2
Dallam County: 3
Deaf Smith County: 19
Gray County: 5
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 2
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 4
Hutchinson County: 3
Ochiltree County: 2
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 14
Parmer County: 7
Potter County: 51
Randall County: 30
Swisher County: 2
There are 1,136 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 41
Cimarron County: 14
Texas County: 1,081
There have been 1,096 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,056
There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 7
There are 893 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 619
Quay County: 58
Roosevelt County: 185
Union County: 31
There have been seven deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 3
Quay County: 1
Roosevelt County: 1
Union County: 2
