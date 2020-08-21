Clovis woman convicted for role in armed robbery of elderly woman at Parkland Baptist Church

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A Curry County jury convicted a woman for the armed robbery of an elderly woman before a morning church service.
The jury found 44-year-old Cherry Anaya guilty of armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, unauthorized withdrawal, theft, or use of the card of another, and theft of identity of an elderly woman.
In August of 2019, an 88-year-old woman was arriving at Parkland Baptist Church for morning services when she was assaulted.
Anaya drove the getaway vehicle while Jaime Salazar-Cadena used a hand gun to force the elderly woman to give up her purse.
Anaya and Salazar-Cadena took the woman’s debit card and they, along with Delilah Kerby, used it at several businesses in town to purchase cigarettes and fast food.
Kirby was arrested in August of 2019, and later Anaya and Salazar-Cadena were arrested together in October 7, 2019.
Cherry Anaya was sentenced to serve 12 years in the New Mexico Department of Corrections.
Jamie Salazar-Cadena pleaded guilty to armed robbery in March, 2020 and was sentenced to seven years in prison followed by five years of probation.
Delilah Kerby is still pending trial.
