Clovis man to spend 18 years in prison for 2018 armed robbery

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A Clovis man will spend 18 years in prison for an armed robbery that happened in 2018.
A judge sentenced 33-year-old Geno Mendoza on charges of kidnapping, aggravated burglary, armed robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary and bribery of a witness.
Police arrested Mendoza after he broke into a home, tied him up and threatened him at gunpoint. He then robbed the victim of cash and other valuables
The victim identified Geno Mendoza as the one that robbed his home.
Before the jury trial was set to begin, he changed his plea to guilty on aggravated assault and robbery.
Considering his criminal history and the violent nature of the charges, the judge sentenced him to nine years for each count. The sentences will run consecutively, totaling 18 years in the New Mexico Department of Corrections.
