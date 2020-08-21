City of Hereford reports 19 new COVID-19 cases, 190 recoveries

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) -There are now 160 active cases of COVID-19 in Deaf Smith County.
The City of Hereford reported 19 new cases and 190 recoveries on August 21.
There are now a total of 888 confirmed cases, with 709 recoveries and 19 deaths.
There are 9,835 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 8
Briscoe County: 12
Carson County: 17
Castro County: 209
Childress County: 53
Collingsworth County: 13
Cottle County: 18
Dallam County: 203
Deaf Smith County: 888
Donley County: 49
Gray County: 243
Hall County: 14
Hansford County: 93
Hartley County: 106
Hemphill County: 45
Hutchinson County: 133
Lipscomb County: 22
Moore County: 1,082
Motley County: 6
Ochiltree County: 100
Oldham County: 14
Parmer County: 360
Potter County: 3,928
Randall County: 2,042
Roberts County: 7
Sherman County: 44
Swisher County: 83
Wheeler County: 43
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 8,527 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 5
Briscoe County: 10
Carson County: 12
Castro County: 155
Cottle County: 17
Childress County: 28
Collingsworth County: 7
Dallam County: 188
Deaf Smith County: 709
Donley County: 41
Gray County: 173
Hall County: 6
Hartley County: 89
Hansford County: 44
Hemphill County: 37
Hutchinson County: 102
Lipscomb County: 14
Motley County: 4
Moore County: 977
Ochiltree County: 76
Oldham County: 10
Parmer County: 290
Potter County: 3,632
Randall County: 1,757
Roberts County: 6
Sherman County: 36
Swisher County: 66
Wheeler County: 36
There have also been 155 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 4
Cottle County: 2
Dallam County: 3
Deaf Smith County: 19
Gray County: 5
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 2
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 4
Hutchinson County: 3
Ochiltree County: 2
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 14
Parmer County: 7
Potter County: 51
Randall County: 30
Swisher County: 2
There are 1,136 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 41
Cimarron County: 14
Texas County: 1,081
There have been 1,096 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,056
There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 7
There are 893 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 619
Quay County: 58
Roosevelt County: 185
Union County: 31
There have been seven deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 3
Quay County: 1
Roosevelt County: 1
Union County: 2
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.