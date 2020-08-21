Canyon ISD confirms COVID-19 exposure at Reeves-Hinger Elementary

By Kaitlin Johnson | August 21, 2020 at 4:15 PM CDT - Updated August 21 at 4:15 PM

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon ISD has confirmed an exposure to COVID-19 at Reeves-Hinger Elementary School.

According to the district, administrators and health specialists are confident the risk is minimal due to the protocols in place.

For COVID-19, close contact is defined as being within six feet of an infected person for a duration of 15 minutes, while not wearing a mask; or being directly exposed to infections secretions like a cough or sneeze.

As a precaution, the district is asking families to closely monitor for these COVID-19 symptoms:

  • Feeling feverish or a measured temperature greater than or equal to 100 degrees
  • Loss of taste or smell
  • Cough
  • Difficulty breathing
  • Shortness or breath
  • Fatigue
  • Headache
  • Chills
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Shaking or exaggerated shivering
  • Significant muscle pain or ache
  • Diarrhea
  • Nausea or vomiting

The district says the affected areas at the school will be deep cleaned.

Since the exposure is considered minimal, face-to-face instruction will continue.

