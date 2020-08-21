Canyon ISD confirms COVID-19 exposure at Reeves-Hinger Elementary

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon ISD has confirmed an exposure to COVID-19 at Reeves-Hinger Elementary School.
According to the district, administrators and health specialists are confident the risk is minimal due to the protocols in place.
For COVID-19, close contact is defined as being within six feet of an infected person for a duration of 15 minutes, while not wearing a mask; or being directly exposed to infections secretions like a cough or sneeze.
As a precaution, the district is asking families to closely monitor for these COVID-19 symptoms:
- Feeling feverish or a measured temperature greater than or equal to 100 degrees
- Loss of taste or smell
- Cough
- Difficulty breathing
- Shortness or breath
- Fatigue
- Headache
- Chills
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Shaking or exaggerated shivering
- Significant muscle pain or ache
- Diarrhea
- Nausea or vomiting
The district says the affected areas at the school will be deep cleaned.
Since the exposure is considered minimal, face-to-face instruction will continue.
