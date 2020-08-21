Buckner Children and Family Services distributes over 100 tons of domestic aid amid pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Buckner Children and Family Services said they have surpassed 100 tons of domestic aid products distributed in Amarillo and other Texas cities.
The items include 76.5 tons of non-perishable food, 1.8 tons of PPE and 23.9 tons of new school supplies.
“One-hundred tons already sounds like a big number, but it wasn’t until I Googled and read it is the equivalent weight of a blue whale or a Boeing 757 that I realized just how remarkable this accomplishment is,” said Dr. Albert Reyes, president and CEO of Buckner International.
Throughout the pandemic, Buckner has continued its domestic programs and services for children including virtual classes, telehealth visits, virtual adoptions and drive-through food and supplies distributions.
“COVID-19 has made the already vulnerable in our communities even more in need of compassion and support,” Dr. Reyes said. “I am in awe of our volunteers and donors who have stepped up to help provide aid, and I am in awe of our Buckner employees who worked tirelessly to make sure the food and supplies reached families in a safe and timely manner.”
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.