Amarillo ISD looking for temporary neighborhood substitute teachers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This school year, Amarillo ISD is noticing an extra need for substitute teachers.
The temporary position is an addition to the standard substitute job.
“In particular for us here at San Jacinto, I think that at any time again that we can put familiar faces in our building, we have a lot of great community folks in throughout our neighborhood that have relationships with folks here in our school and with our students and families,” said Justin Ruiz, principal at San Jacinto Elementary.
Hiring extra substitute teachers can help prepare for future challenges.
“At any given year, there is always challenges filling our sub needs whenever that member is out. So in this year in particular with so many unknowns, I think it’s going to be crucial that we are proactive in reaching out and creating plans so that we can have enough subs in our building,” said Ruiz.
Community members are encouraged to apply for a temporary neighborhood substitute position. For now, the job is only for the 2020 to 2021 school year.
“They actually are the same as our general subs in the sense that they can work on any campus. They are going to be with us every single day up to 16 days per month, just like our general subs,” said Paige TeBeest, coordinator of Auxiliary Personnel.
The application process includes a reference check, background check and a video interview.
“The reality is that we’re in a unprecedented time, and I think that we’ll be doing our due diligence and preparing in the event that we did have additional staff out, to have a plan in place that would include having folks that are familiar with our neighborhoods and our community, ready to jump in and to help us, and to help us create as much normalcy for all of our students so we can truly do what’s best for kids,” said Ruiz.
Amarillo ISD is allowing the temporary substitute teachers pick where and when they want to work.
They are also allowing subs to chose the grade level they want to work with.
You can apply for this position here.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.