Amarillo COVID-19 report for August 21 shows 59 new cases, 66 recoveries

By Kaitlin Johnson | August 21, 2020 at 1:39 PM CDT - Updated August 21 at 1:39 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 500 active cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area.

The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties.

Today’s report shows 59 new cases and 66 recoveries.

There are a total of 3,928 cases in Potter County and 2,042 cases in Randall County.

5,389 people have recovered and 81 have died.

There are 222 pending tests.

Amarillo Update 8/21
There are 9,816 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 8

Briscoe County: 12

Carson County: 17

Castro County: 209

Childress County: 53

Collingsworth County: 13

Cottle County: 18

Dallam County: 203

Deaf Smith County: 869

Donley County: 49

Gray County: 243

Hall County: 14

Hansford County: 93

Hartley County: 106

Hemphill County: 45

Hutchinson County: 133

Lipscomb County: 22

Moore County: 1,082

Motley County: 6

Ochiltree County: 100

Oldham County: 14

Parmer County: 360

Potter County: 3,928

Randall County: 2,042

Roberts County: 7

Sherman County: 44

Swisher County: 83

Wheeler County: 43

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 8,527 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 5

Briscoe County: 10

Carson County: 12

Castro County: 155

Cottle County: 17

Childress County: 28

Collingsworth County: 7

Dallam County: 188

Deaf Smith County: 709

Donley County: 41

Gray County: 173

Hall County: 6

Hartley County: 89

Hansford County: 44

Hemphill County: 37

Hutchinson County: 102

Lipscomb County: 14

Motley County: 4

Moore County: 977

Ochiltree County: 76

Oldham County: 10

Parmer County: 290

Potter County: 3,632

Randall County: 1,757

Roberts County: 6

Sherman County: 36

Swisher County: 66

Wheeler County: 36

There have also been 155 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 4

Cottle County: 2

Dallam County: 3

Deaf Smith County: 19

Gray County: 5

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 2

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 4

Hutchinson County: 3

Ochiltree County: 2

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 14

Parmer County: 7

Potter County: 51

Randall County: 30

Swisher County: 2

There are 1,136 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 41

Cimarron County: 14

Texas County: 1,081

There have been 1,096 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,056

There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 7

There are 893 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 619

Quay County: 58

Roosevelt County: 185

Union County: 31

There have been seven deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 3

Quay County: 1

Roosevelt County: 1

Union County: 2

