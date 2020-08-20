5 Tx Panhandle school districts receive funding for high-demand job training

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Five local school districts received grants for job training programs to help improve the skill set of individuals for jobs in high-demand occupations in Texas communities.
Amarillo, Bushland, Canyon, Highland Park and River Road school districts received a combined $500,000 in funding for the programs.
The Amarillo Economic Development Corporation, Panhandle Workforce Development Board, Panhandle Regional Planning Commission and Texas Workforce Commission partnered to provide the funding.
The combined funding will be used to purchase equipment for eligible educational institutions for the purpose of developing career and technical education courses and may include courses offering dual-credit and technical education programs.
The programs will benefit both students and employers by providing the needed training and equipment for these school districts to prepare students for employment in fields of industrial maintenance, automation, medical and robotics.
