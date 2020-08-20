Texas County COVID-19 update shows 2 new cases, 4 recoveries

By Bailie Myers | August 20, 2020 at 3:25 PM CDT - Updated August 20 at 3:25 PM

TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KFDA) - There are currently 16 active cases of COVID-19 in Texas County.

Texas County Emergency Management updated their COVID-19 report today.

The report shows two new cases and four new recoveries.

There are a total of 1,083 confirmed cases in Texas County.

1,060 have recovered and 7 have died.

There are 1,138 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 41

Cimarron County: 14

Texas County: 1,083

There have been 1,100 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,060

There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 7

There are 9,787 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 8

Briscoe County: 12

Carson County: 17

Castro County: 210

Childress County: 53

Collingsworth County: 15

Cottle County: 18

Dallam County: 202

Deaf Smith County: 869

Donley County: 49

Gray County: 243

Hall County: 15

Hansford County: 98

Hartley County: 104

Hemphill County: 47

Hutchinson County: 133

Lipscomb County: 22

Moore County: 1,096

Motley County: 6

Ochiltree County: 100

Oldham County: 15

Parmer County: 366

Potter County: 3,901

Randall County: 2,010

Roberts County: 7

Sherman County: 46

Swisher County: 85

Wheeler County: 40

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 8,541 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 8

Briscoe County: 10

Carson County: 13

Castro County: 155

Cottle County: 17

Childress County: 30

Collingsworth County: 7

Dallam County: 188

Deaf Smith County: 709

Donley County: 42

Gray County: 182

Hall County: 6

Hartley County: 89

Hansford County: 53

Hemphill County: 38

Hutchinson County: 110

Lipscomb County: 14

Motley County: 4

Moore County: 991

Ochiltree County: 79

Oldham County: 11

Parmer County: 295

Potter County: 3,607

Randall County: 1,733

Roberts County: 7

Sherman County: 36

Swisher County: 72

Wheeler County: 35

There have also been 156 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 4

Cottle County: 2

Dallam County: 2

Deaf Smith County: 19

Gray County: 5

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 2

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 5

Hutchinson County: 3

Ochiltree County: 2

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 14

Parmer County: 7

Potter County: 51

Randall County: 30

Swisher County: 3

There are 870 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 611

Quay County: 51

Roosevelt County: 177

Union County: 31

There have been seven deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 3

Quay County: 1

Roosevelt County: 1

Union County: 2

