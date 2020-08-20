Texas County COVID-19 update shows 2 new cases, 4 recoveries

TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KFDA) - There are currently 16 active cases of COVID-19 in Texas County.
Texas County Emergency Management updated their COVID-19 report today.
The report shows two new cases and four new recoveries.
There are a total of 1,083 confirmed cases in Texas County.
1,060 have recovered and 7 have died.
There are 1,138 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 41
Cimarron County: 14
Texas County: 1,083
There have been 1,100 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,060
There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 7
There are 9,787 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 8
Briscoe County: 12
Carson County: 17
Castro County: 210
Childress County: 53
Collingsworth County: 15
Cottle County: 18
Dallam County: 202
Deaf Smith County: 869
Donley County: 49
Gray County: 243
Hall County: 15
Hansford County: 98
Hartley County: 104
Hemphill County: 47
Hutchinson County: 133
Lipscomb County: 22
Moore County: 1,096
Motley County: 6
Ochiltree County: 100
Oldham County: 15
Parmer County: 366
Potter County: 3,901
Randall County: 2,010
Roberts County: 7
Sherman County: 46
Swisher County: 85
Wheeler County: 40
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 8,541 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 8
Briscoe County: 10
Carson County: 13
Castro County: 155
Cottle County: 17
Childress County: 30
Collingsworth County: 7
Dallam County: 188
Deaf Smith County: 709
Donley County: 42
Gray County: 182
Hall County: 6
Hartley County: 89
Hansford County: 53
Hemphill County: 38
Hutchinson County: 110
Lipscomb County: 14
Motley County: 4
Moore County: 991
Ochiltree County: 79
Oldham County: 11
Parmer County: 295
Potter County: 3,607
Randall County: 1,733
Roberts County: 7
Sherman County: 36
Swisher County: 72
Wheeler County: 35
There have also been 156 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 4
Cottle County: 2
Dallam County: 2
Deaf Smith County: 19
Gray County: 5
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 2
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 5
Hutchinson County: 3
Ochiltree County: 2
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 14
Parmer County: 7
Potter County: 51
Randall County: 30
Swisher County: 3
There are 870 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 611
Quay County: 51
Roosevelt County: 177
Union County: 31
There have been seven deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 3
Quay County: 1
Roosevelt County: 1
Union County: 2
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.