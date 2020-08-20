For the Record: AISD discusses what in-person education will be like this year

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - For the record, in person education, at least in some ways, won’t be all that different from any other typical year.
Students who choose in-person education will come to school to learn and socialize and develop their interests and talents, just as they always have.
But, we’ve been working to add some layers of protection to make being on campus as safe as possible. And today, we want to give you a preview of what those things will look like.
School entries and exits at the beginning and end of each day will be used strategically, and halls and stairways might be designated for one-way traffic.
When students walk into any school, they will see things like hand washing/sanitizing stations at the entrances and throughout the day they will have many opportunities to wash or sanitize their hands. We literally have thousands of gallons of hand sanitizer in our schools. And, of course, students are encouraged to bring their own.
Now, let’s talk masks. Some people like them and some don’t. Some agree with wearing them and others don’t. But what we know is that masks are a must for all students.
Here’s why: When there is a positive case in any of our classes or schools, a mask could mean the difference between your child staying at school or being asked to quarantine at home. Most parents have said they want to have their kids back in school in person, and wearing masks in school will help us continue to avoid frequent quarantines or a partial or complete shutdown by the health department.
In ways that are age-appropriate, students will also be able to clean their own spaces throughout the day.
Where possible, classrooms and other facilities will be arranged to maximize space and create room to better social distance. In many classrooms and cafeterias, clear dividers will provide another layer of protection for students.
Depending on space and enrollment at a particular school, some students will eat lunch in the cafeteria. Others may eat in the classroom. Meals will be pre-portioned in restaurant-style containers for students to easily grab and go to wherever they’re eating.
Our youngest students will still have the opportunity to get their wiggles out with recess, just with social distancing, in smaller groups with staggered schedules. And, to make sure all our students are getting enough fresh air; PE and other classes may meet outside, weather permitting.
For extracurricular activities like band, choir and orchestra, students will meet in smaller groups and in multiple locations where possible. In choir, you’ll see changes like risers being removed to create social distancing, and students, choir students, will be wearing masks and face shields to sing.
The bottom line for everyone who will be on our campuses this fall is you will see layers of added protection. Some will be noticeable and frankly unpleasant or in the way. Others will be less noticeable and will happen behind the scenes before school starts, during the day and after class is dismissed.
For the record, parents, students and staff - All of us will all have an important role to play because keeping students safe is always our most important priority. We know it’s yours, too.
