Officials report 23 new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico today

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - State health officials reported 23 new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico today.
The report showed eight new cases in Curry County, seven new cases in Quay County and eight new cases in Roosevelt County.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 734.
Including today’s cases, there are now 23,951 cases in New Mexico.
As of today, there are 74 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 11,145 cases have now been designated as recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
There are 893 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 619
Quay County: 58
Roosevelt County: 185
Union County: 31
There have been seven deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 3
Quay County: 1
Roosevelt County: 1
Union County: 2
There are 9,724 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 8
Briscoe County: 12
Carson County: 17
Castro County: 209
Childress County: 53
Collingsworth County: 13
Cottle County: 18
Dallam County: 203
Deaf Smith County: 869
Donley County: 49
Gray County: 243
Hall County: 14
Hansford County: 93
Hartley County: 106
Hemphill County: 45
Hutchinson County: 133
Lipscomb County: 22
Moore County: 1,082
Motley County: 6
Ochiltree County: 100
Oldham County: 14
Parmer County: 360
Potter County: 3,886
Randall County: 1,992
Roberts County: 7
Sherman County: 44
Swisher County: 83
Wheeler County: 43
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 8,461 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 5
Briscoe County: 10
Carson County: 12
Castro County: 155
Cottle County: 17
Childress County: 28
Collingsworth County: 7
Dallam County: 188
Deaf Smith County: 709
Donley County: 41
Gray County: 173
Hall County: 6
Hartley County: 89
Hansford County: 44
Hemphill County: 37
Hutchinson County: 102
Lipscomb County: 14
Motley County: 4
Moore County: 977
Ochiltree County: 76
Oldham County: 10
Parmer County: 290
Potter County: 3,596
Randall County: 1,727
Roberts County: 6
Sherman County: 36
Swisher County: 66
Wheeler County: 36
There have also been 155 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 4
Cottle County: 2
Dallam County: 3
Deaf Smith County: 19
Gray County: 5
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 2
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 4
Hutchinson County: 3
Ochiltree County: 2
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 14
Parmer County: 7
Potter County: 51
Randall County: 30
Swisher County: 2
There are 1,136 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 41
Cimarron County: 14
Texas County: 1,081
There have been 1,096 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,056
There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 7
