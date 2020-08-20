Officials report 23 new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico today

By Kaitlin Johnson | August 20, 2020 at 5:01 PM CDT - Updated August 20 at 5:01 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - State health officials reported 23 new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico today.

The report showed eight new cases in Curry County, seven new cases in Quay County and eight new cases in Roosevelt County.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 734.

Including today’s cases, there are now 23,951 cases in New Mexico.

As of today, there are 74 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 11,145 cases have now been designated as recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

There are 893 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 619

Quay County: 58

Roosevelt County: 185

Union County: 31

There have been seven deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 3

Quay County: 1

Roosevelt County: 1

Union County: 2

There are 9,724 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 8

Briscoe County: 12

Carson County: 17

Castro County: 209

Childress County: 53

Collingsworth County: 13

Cottle County: 18

Dallam County: 203

Deaf Smith County: 869

Donley County: 49

Gray County: 243

Hall County: 14

Hansford County: 93

Hartley County: 106

Hemphill County: 45

Hutchinson County: 133

Lipscomb County: 22

Moore County: 1,082

Motley County: 6

Ochiltree County: 100

Oldham County: 14

Parmer County: 360

Potter County: 3,886

Randall County: 1,992

Roberts County: 7

Sherman County: 44

Swisher County: 83

Wheeler County: 43

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 8,461 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 5

Briscoe County: 10

Carson County: 12

Castro County: 155

Cottle County: 17

Childress County: 28

Collingsworth County: 7

Dallam County: 188

Deaf Smith County: 709

Donley County: 41

Gray County: 173

Hall County: 6

Hartley County: 89

Hansford County: 44

Hemphill County: 37

Hutchinson County: 102

Lipscomb County: 14

Motley County: 4

Moore County: 977

Ochiltree County: 76

Oldham County: 10

Parmer County: 290

Potter County: 3,596

Randall County: 1,727

Roberts County: 6

Sherman County: 36

Swisher County: 66

Wheeler County: 36

There have also been 155 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 4

Cottle County: 2

Dallam County: 3

Deaf Smith County: 19

Gray County: 5

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 2

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 4

Hutchinson County: 3

Ochiltree County: 2

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 14

Parmer County: 7

Potter County: 51

Randall County: 30

Swisher County: 2

There are 1,136 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 41

Cimarron County: 14

Texas County: 1,081

There have been 1,096 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,056

There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 7

