New rules for visiting loved ones in assisted living don’t apply to everyone

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - For some in Amarillo, the last time they saw their parent or sibling in-person and not through a window or screen of an assisted living center was five months ago.
For some, this is an issue that has no end in sight.
“We don’t have a lot of time with each other. We are on the back end of our lives with each other. She is aging. I’m afraid she won’t recognize me someday,” said Angie Tiller, whose mother is in assisted living at Brookdale Medi Park West.
The last time Tiller was allowed to see her mom face to face and hold her was in March.
Visitors have not been allowed at Brookdale Medi Park West, so she has had to get creative.
“I arrange my day around when I can go. Especially in 100 degree temperature. I have to go when I can sit out there and stay long enough to actually talk to her and get a string going, a conversation going,” said Tiller.
Tiller visits her mom through a window, but said it’s not near enough.
She believes her mom's memory is declining from being in isolation so long.
Despite the option from Texas Health and Human Services, to allow visitors under certain guidelines, Brookdale says in a statement, “We continue to follow the guidance of local and state health officials. Based on that guidance, visitors are currently not permitted at our community.”
However this is not the case for everyone.
Bruce Bruns visited his sister, in-person at a facility in Lubbock just last week.
“We were able to go down and have a 45 minute visit outside, with masks on. Then we got a call last week and they were letting us do it again and it was the same thing only this time it was inside,” said Bruce Bruns, sister in assisted living.
Bruns' sister has dementia, and doesn't always remember his visits. He says the situation may be more difficult for those in assisted living who understand the situation.
“She’s not with it enough like Angie’s mom to realize anything,” said Bruns.
Texas Caregivers for Compromise is a Facebook group that aims to help with this exact problem.
The group of over 2,000 is asking the state for one family member to be allowed for each resident, like an essential family caregiver who could help care for their loved one.
