Military branches in Amarillo find creative ways to recruit during COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Military recruiting centers in Amarillo have relied on recruiting people in the Panhandle through in-person interactions.
Due to COVID-19, they’ve had to find their future soldiers virtually.
“It’s a new thing for us to kind of do full time, so we’re kind of learning as we go,” said Michael Stutz, station commander at the Amarillo Army Recruiting Center.
Before the pandemic, about 70 percent of the army’s recruiting was done in-person in public places like malls, schools, stores or sports events.
The other 30 percent was done virtually.
Now, those numbers have flipped with most of their recruiting done online.
The commander at the Army Recruiting Center in Amarillo says the switch has made it harder to connect with people.
“When you’re face to face with someone, you have that human interaction, and a lot more times you make a connection. It’s a little bit different through social media and phone calls, so you can relate to somebody so much, but when you’re face to face, it’s a little bit easier,” said Stutz.
Stutz says one out of 50 people he’s reached out to in-person have joined the army.
Now only one in every 100 join when they reach out virtually.
Recruiters message people through Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
While it can be challenging, there is one aspect of going virtual that’s been easy.
“The easiest thing going virtual, I think, is that a lot of our recruiters are in their early 20′s and this is stuff that they’ve grown up with,” said Amy VonBehren, commander at the Amarillo Army Recruitment Center
Training programs offered by military branches have also made it easier to recruit.
“The Air force has been allowing us to take different training programs to use social media more and use it more effectively, said Garrett Manhan, recruiter at the Amarillo Air Force Recruitment Center.
Manhan says some of these training programs are eight weeks long. They focus on the business side of branding and getting their target audience more engaged.
Military branches are currently researching new virtual outlets they can use in the future to help recruit more people.
