Hereford ISD resumes volleyball after cancelling due to COVID-19 positive student or staff

By Kaitlin Johnson | August 20, 2020 at 12:24 PM CDT - Updated August 20 at 12:25 PM

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - After cancelling volleyball for three days when a student or staff member tested positive for COVID-19 in Hereford ISD, the district will resume volleyball.

On August 20, Hereford ISD will resume volleyball practice.

The district closed the gym and cancelled a match scheduled for Tuesday after a staff member or student tested positive for the virus.

The school will host a dual with Levelland and Bushland on Saturday, August 22.

The district continues to monitor the situation while working to keep everyone safe.

Press Release - August 20,2020

Posted by Hereford Independent School District on Thursday, August 20, 2020

