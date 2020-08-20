Hereford ISD resumes volleyball after cancelling due to COVID-19 positive student or staff

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - After cancelling volleyball for three days when a student or staff member tested positive for COVID-19 in Hereford ISD, the district will resume volleyball.
On August 20, Hereford ISD will resume volleyball practice.
The district closed the gym and cancelled a match scheduled for Tuesday after a staff member or student tested positive for the virus.
The school will host a dual with Levelland and Bushland on Saturday, August 22.
The district continues to monitor the situation while working to keep everyone safe.
