Good News: Don’t be surprised to see hummingbirds in Amarillo this summer

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are roughly 900 bird species in North America, but when it comes to a favorite, for many people it’s the hummingbird.
I’m excited because for the first time in decades, I have some hummingbirds hanging out by my house.
James Hoskins, a local wildlife biologist, says don’t be surprised if you spot hummingbirds here in the city of Amarillo.
He explains that, contrary to popular belief, hummingbirds are actually regular visitors to Amarillo.
Although hummingbirds are more numerous in other parts of the country, we are on the fringes of some migratory routes for a couple of hummingbird species. We sometimes see black chinned, Rufous, and broadtail hummingbirds in our area.
For hummingbird enthusiasts, there is even a website to visit and find sightings of hummingbirds in your area.
This year, we may actually have a better chance of seeing hummingbirds in the city.
Hoskins explained that with very dry conditions this year there are fewer wildflowers in bloom within rural areas, and some of the hummingbirds may have been drawn into residential areas to find flowers and food sources.
If you would like to increase your chances of interacting with hummingbirds, there are steps you can take to increase your odds of attracting them to your location.
Hoskins says that most flowers that are visited by butterflies, and bees will also provide food for hummingbirds. They tend to like yucca flowers, lantana, most red colored flowers and, of course, feeders filled with sugar solutions.
These special visitors are bringing some extra joy to the area this summer and you can attract them as well. Now that’s some good news.
