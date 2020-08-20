Experts warn of exploitation as kids spend more time online

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Human trafficking experts say most cases start online.
“It is absolutely easy to believe that because our kids are home, we are practicing social distancing and staying at home, then our kids are more safe, but that is not true.” said 806 Acts Outreach Coordinator Ashley Jourdan.
She says the increased screen time brought on by the pandemic, added with the nature of social media and online gaming, it is probable your kid is talking to strangers.
However, punishing them for it, is often counterproductive as it breaks their trust.
“Children find people. When they are isolated, they are going to find someone to communicate with,” said Shelly Bohannon, executive director at The Bridge. “They are going to find friends, well, people who they think are their friends, but are not.”
Bohannon says having a conversation with your kid is key.
Jourdan suggest parents help their kid spot predators by educating them on dangerous characteristics such as agreeing with everything your kid says, talking about love, asking for pictures, and asking for personal information.
“It is very rarely that they taken and sold, cut and dry like that.” said Jourdan “They are going to build rapport, they’re going to ask things like ‘do you have any siblings?’ So they can use that later and say ‘If you don’t do what I say, I’m going to hurt your siblings.‘”
The Amarillo Police Department also deals with online solicitation and says the cases reported are very low.
Sergeant Carla Burr says that is due to several reasons.
Some being people are embarrassed because they did share a compromising picture or the criminals are using technology to hide their identity with fake profiles or deleting the profiles, making it a lot harder for victims to report them.
She says often victims will reach out to advocacy groups but don’t report to law enforcement, which then allows predators to continue hurting other people.
“If they want those suspects to be prosecuted then that has to be reported to law enforcement,” said Burr.
