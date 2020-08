Early morning showers in the eastern portions of the area will continue to work their way down out of the area from the north, moving off to the south. As we go throughout the day, expect mostly sunny conditions with a very similar set up to our Wednesday. We’re tracking more chances for isolated showers and thunderstorms this evening going into the afternoon hours. Expect a daytime high of 94 degrees with southerly winds at about 15-20 mph. Things are looking to dry out for Saturday.