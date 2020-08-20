Dumas police searching for suspect in shooting, officials offering cash reward

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Dumas Police Department is searching for a suspect in a shooting that happened earlier this month.
Police identified Francisco Pichardo as the suspect in the shooting. He is currently wanted by Moore County officials for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
If you know where he may be, call Moore County Crime Stoppers at (806) 935-8477 or submit a tip online.
If your information leads to an arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.
