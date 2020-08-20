Countdown to Kickoff: Highland Park ready for 3A competition

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Last season the formerly 2A Highland Park Hornets were 5-6 in the season and 3-2 in their district. This year they’re looking forward to the new challenges that come along with their new division.
“Our district is the best in the state,” said head coach Wade Wilson. “It’s the toughest in the state.”
Four-year starting linebacker Damion Serna is also excited about the transition.
“It’s one of those things where we’re just ready,” said Serna. “We’re more hungry than we were last year.”
The team knows they’re up against some of the best football teams in the Panhandle but they hope facing tougher teams will make the program even stronger.
The team motto is, “Good words, good thoughts, good deeds,” a standard that is expected of them each time they take the field.
“We had some pretty good success last season in 2A and we hope to piggyback off that going up to 3A,” said Wilson.
