Countdown To Kickoff: Gruver Greyhounds look for same usual success with new team identity

“Well you don’t, and the deal is, every year, kids are going to graduate, and the train is gonna keep going. It’s just the next guy that is going to get on it,” Gruver first-year Head Coach Lee Brandon said. “That jersey doesn’t change, that logo doesn’t change, you know, that’s still there. These kids have that type of mentality, they’re ready, they’re excited about it, and they know they have to replace them. That kind of fuels them a little bit.”