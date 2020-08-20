APD: Man arrested for vehicle burglaries after police chase in south Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police arrested a man this morning for vehicle burglaries after chasing him through a neighborhood in south Amarillo.
Officials arrested 26-year-old Christopher John Arnn after police say he was found to be in possession of items taken from multiple vehicles.
Police were dispatched at 5:06 a.m. on a person checking car doors near the area of Mays Avenue and Linda Drive.
A man matching the description of the suspect was found near Southwest 35th Avenue and Paramount Boulevard.
Officials said the man, later identified as Arnn, ran from officers but was located in the backyard of a home in the area.
Arnn was arrested for burglary of a vehicle, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and evading arrest, according to police.
He was booked into the Randall County Jail.
