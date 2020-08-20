Amarillo police arrest 13 sex offenders in annual compliance check

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police arrested 13 sex offenders during their annual sex offender compliance check earlier this month.
Officials checked on 661 offenders during the week of August 3 to August 7 to make sure they were in compliance with their registration requirements.
Police said 13 offenders were arrested for failing to register and 20 reports were made to obtain warrants for arrests.
During the search, five offenders ran away from police, and eight offenders had died since last year’s compliance check.
Information on the sex offender registration through the Amarillo Police Department can be found online here.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.