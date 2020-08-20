Amarillo COVID-19 report for August 20 shows 33 new cases, 17 recoveries

CDC recommends masks in public settings
By Kaitlin Johnson | August 20, 2020 at 2:01 PM CDT - Updated August 20 at 2:01 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are currently 490 active COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.

The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties.

Today’s report shows 33 new cases and 17 recoveries.

There are a total of 3,901 cases in Potter County and 2,010 cases in Randall County.

5,340 people have recovered and 81 have died.

There are 236 tests pending.

Amarillo Update 8/20
Amarillo Update 8/20 (Source: Amarillo Public Health)

There are 9,787 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 8

Briscoe County: 12

Carson County: 17

Castro County: 210

Childress County: 53

Collingsworth County: 15

Cottle County: 18

Dallam County: 202

Deaf Smith County: 869

Donley County: 49

Gray County: 243

Hall County: 15

Hansford County: 98

Hartley County: 104

Hemphill County: 47

Hutchinson County: 133

Lipscomb County: 22

Moore County: 1,096

Motley County: 6

Ochiltree County: 100

Oldham County: 15

Parmer County: 366

Potter County: 3,901

Randall County: 2,010

Roberts County: 7

Sherman County: 46

Swisher County: 85

Wheeler County: 40

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 8,541 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 8

Briscoe County: 10

Carson County: 13

Castro County: 155

Cottle County: 17

Childress County: 30

Collingsworth County: 7

Dallam County: 188

Deaf Smith County: 709

Donley County: 42

Gray County: 182

Hall County: 6

Hartley County: 89

Hansford County: 53

Hemphill County: 38

Hutchinson County: 110

Lipscomb County: 14

Motley County: 4

Moore County: 991

Ochiltree County: 79

Oldham County: 11

Parmer County: 295

Potter County: 3,607

Randall County: 1,733

Roberts County: 7

Sherman County: 36

Swisher County: 72

Wheeler County: 35

There have also been 156 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 4

Cottle County: 2

Dallam County: 2

Deaf Smith County: 19

Gray County: 5

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 2

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 5

Hutchinson County: 3

Ochiltree County: 2

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 14

Parmer County: 7

Potter County: 51

Randall County: 30

Swisher County: 3

There are 1,136 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 41

Cimarron County: 14

Texas County: 1,081

There have been 1,096 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,056

There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 7

There are 870 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 611

Quay County: 51

Roosevelt County: 177

Union County: 31

There have been seven deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 3

Quay County: 1

Roosevelt County: 1

Union County: 2

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.