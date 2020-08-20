Amarillo COVID-19 report for August 20 shows 33 new cases, 17 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are currently 490 active COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.
The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties.
Today’s report shows 33 new cases and 17 recoveries.
There are a total of 3,901 cases in Potter County and 2,010 cases in Randall County.
5,340 people have recovered and 81 have died.
There are 236 tests pending.
There are 9,787 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 8
Briscoe County: 12
Carson County: 17
Castro County: 210
Childress County: 53
Collingsworth County: 15
Cottle County: 18
Dallam County: 202
Deaf Smith County: 869
Donley County: 49
Gray County: 243
Hall County: 15
Hansford County: 98
Hartley County: 104
Hemphill County: 47
Hutchinson County: 133
Lipscomb County: 22
Moore County: 1,096
Motley County: 6
Ochiltree County: 100
Oldham County: 15
Parmer County: 366
Potter County: 3,901
Randall County: 2,010
Roberts County: 7
Sherman County: 46
Swisher County: 85
Wheeler County: 40
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 8,541 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 8
Briscoe County: 10
Carson County: 13
Castro County: 155
Cottle County: 17
Childress County: 30
Collingsworth County: 7
Dallam County: 188
Deaf Smith County: 709
Donley County: 42
Gray County: 182
Hall County: 6
Hartley County: 89
Hansford County: 53
Hemphill County: 38
Hutchinson County: 110
Lipscomb County: 14
Motley County: 4
Moore County: 991
Ochiltree County: 79
Oldham County: 11
Parmer County: 295
Potter County: 3,607
Randall County: 1,733
Roberts County: 7
Sherman County: 36
Swisher County: 72
Wheeler County: 35
There have also been 156 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 4
Cottle County: 2
Dallam County: 2
Deaf Smith County: 19
Gray County: 5
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 2
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 5
Hutchinson County: 3
Ochiltree County: 2
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 14
Parmer County: 7
Potter County: 51
Randall County: 30
Swisher County: 3
There are 1,136 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 41
Cimarron County: 14
Texas County: 1,081
There have been 1,096 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,056
There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 7
There are 870 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 611
Quay County: 51
Roosevelt County: 177
Union County: 31
There have been seven deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 3
Quay County: 1
Roosevelt County: 1
Union County: 2
